DOVER, Del. — Denny Hamlin captured the NASCAR All-Star Race victory Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway, holding off teammate Chase Briscoe in a dramatic finish to earn the $1 million prize.
Hamlin and Briscoe battled throughout the closing laps of the 350-lap race at the Monster Mile, trading the lead multiple times before Hamlin pulled away late for his second career All-Star Race win and first since 2015.
The victory made Hamlin one of only three drivers to win the exhibition race at multiple tracks and marked Joe Gibbs Racing’s fourth All-Star Race victory.
The race began with chaos early after a major crash on Lap 2 involving Ryan Preece, whose car caught fire after heavy contact with the wall in Turn 1. Several drivers, including Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Cole Custer, were also collected in the wreck.
Drivers battled slick track conditions throughout the afternoon as Dover’s concrete surface and resin-treated corners created multiple racing grooves.
Briscoe finished second after briefly taking the lead on the final restart before Hamlin regained control in the closing laps.
Connor Zilisch earned top rookie honors with a fifth-place finish.
Hamlin joked after the race that he planned to “probably give it to mama” when asked about the $1 million prize money.