NASCAR

Denny Hamlin survived an early multi-car crash and outdueled teammate Chase Briscoe late to win the NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday.

DOVER, Del. — Denny Hamlin captured the NASCAR All-Star Race victory Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway, holding off teammate Chase Briscoe in a dramatic finish to earn the $1 million prize.

Hamlin and Briscoe battled throughout the closing laps of the 350-lap race at the Monster Mile, trading the lead multiple times before Hamlin pulled away late for his second career All-Star Race win and first since 2015.

The victory made Hamlin one of only three drivers to win the exhibition race at multiple tracks and marked Joe Gibbs Racing’s fourth All-Star Race victory.

The race began with chaos early after a major crash on Lap 2 involving Ryan Preece, whose car caught fire after heavy contact with the wall in Turn 1. Several drivers, including Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson and Cole Custer, were also collected  in the wreck.

Drivers battled slick track conditions throughout the afternoon as Dover’s concrete surface and resin-treated corners created multiple racing grooves.

Briscoe finished second after briefly taking the lead on the final restart before Hamlin regained control in the closing laps.

Connor Zilisch earned top rookie honors with a fifth-place finish.

Hamlin joked after the race that he planned to “probably give it to mama” when asked about the $1 million prize money.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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