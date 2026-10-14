LEWES, Del. - The Delaware River and Bay Authority is proposing a dredging project at the Lewes Ferry Terminal, with plans to remove approximately 50,945 cubic yards of material from the Delaware Bay.
The DRBA proposes to use a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers individual permit to conduct maintenance dredging in the ferry basin, access channel and an adjacent area near the terminal.
The project would involve dredging to a depth of 11 feet below mean low water in the main ferry basin and access channel. An area west of the terminal, near the Pilots' Association dock, would be dredged to a depth of 8 feet below mean low water.
Approximately 50,945 cubic yards of material would be removed and transported to White's Basin in Logan Township, New Jersey, for disposal.
According to the public notice from DNREC, the proposal is subject to review by the Delaware Coastal Management Program to determine whether it is consistent with the state's coastal management policies.
DNREC is accepting public comments on the proposed project from Oct. 14 through Nov. 13. Comments can be submitted by email to DNREC_DCP_PublicComment@delaware.gov.