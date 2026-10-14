The Cape May - Lewes Ferry from the deck of the Lewes terminal while two people face the boat.

The DRBA proposes to use a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers individual permit to conduct maintenance dredging in the ferry basin, access channel and an adjacent area near the terminal.

LEWES, Del. - The Delaware River and Bay Authority is proposing a dredging project at the Lewes Ferry Terminal, with plans to remove approximately 50,945 cubic yards of material from the Delaware Bay.

The DRBA proposes to use a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers individual permit to conduct maintenance dredging in the ferry basin, access channel and an adjacent area near the terminal.

The project would involve dredging to a depth of 11 feet below mean low water in the main ferry basin and access channel. An area west of the terminal, near the Pilots' Association dock, would be dredged to a depth of 8 feet below mean low water.

Approximately 50,945 cubic yards of material would be removed and transported to White's Basin in Logan Township, New Jersey, for disposal.

According to the public notice from DNREC, the proposal is subject to review by the Delaware Coastal Management Program to determine whether it is consistent with the state's coastal management policies.

DNREC is accepting public comments on the proposed project from Oct. 14 through Nov. 13. Comments can be submitted by email to DNREC_DCP_PublicComment@delaware.gov.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She started at CoastTV as a Photographer/Editor, then went on to report in Milford, Milton and Lewes primarily. Now, she is the Managing Content Editor, helping find stories, assist reporters, write for the website and manage digital entities.

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