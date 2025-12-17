Fenwick Island

Fenwick Island considers changes to commercial parking rules.

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Fenwick Island officials are scheduled to discuss Friday whether to amend town code provisions that currently prohibit parking on unimproved, or vacant, lots in the commercial district, following a request from a local business owner.

Under existing law, parking on unimproved commercial lots is prohibited, regardless of whether the property owner gives permission or charges a fee. The code also restricts commercial parking areas from being used as stand-alone parking lots or for shuttle services.

Officials will discuss whether the code should be revised to allow limited parking on unimproved commercial lots with Town Council approval.

