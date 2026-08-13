BERLIN, Md. - A fifth-generation Worcester County farm is speaking out about plans to turn more than 190 acres of nearby farmland into a sports complex, raising concerns about what the development could mean for the county’s agricultural future.
For five generations, farming has been a way of life for the Hudson family. Now, a proposal to turn more than 190 acres of nearby farmland into a sports complex has the family questioning what future growth could mean for Worcester County.
“It’s disheartening a little bit that people want to change what Worcester County is,” says Alan Hudson, whose family operates Simply Sawyer.
Sawyer and Alan Hudson say they are not opposed to the idea of a sports complex but are more concerned about the location under consideration and its potential impact on agriculture in the area.
The family recently took to Facebook to voice its concerns, including whether the additional traffic generated by tournaments and other events could create problems for farmers who regularly use local roads to move equipment.
Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan has previously expressed support for the project, saying it could have a positive impact on Berlin.
But the Hudson’s question whether the thousands of visitors a sports complex could attract would translate into additional business for nearby farms.
“I’ve had people say to us, like, ‘Don’t you think it would help your stand be busier with more traffic through there?’” Sawyer Hudson tells CoastTV. “And people coming to a tournament like that, they’re not buying fresh flowers or produce stuff that goes bad easily. There’s no shelf life. They’re not going to hold onto that the whole day while they’re sitting out on the fields.”
Supporters, however, see the proposed complex as an opportunity to attract more visitors and economic activity to the Berlin area.
“I honestly think it’s a great idea for the community,” said Jennifer Sorrell of Island Creamery.
Sorrell says additional tournaments and large events could bring more potential customers into Berlin and its businesses.
“One, that’s going to cause more tournaments and more big events to come to this area,” Sorrell says. “And in turn, you know, what’s always great after sweating after a long game? A scoop of ice cream.”
As discussions over the proposed sports complex continue, the debate highlights a larger question facing Worcester County: how to balance new development and economic opportunities with preserving the agricultural land and rural character that have long defined the area.