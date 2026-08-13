LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 41-year-old Lewes man on felony charges following a fight and shooting Wednesday afternoon on Hopkins Road that left another man hurt.
Police identified the accused shooter as Kenneth Drummond. A 47-year-old man from Lewes was also arrested for violating a court-issued no-contact order.
Troopers responded around 4:40 p.m. Aug. 12 to a home in the 20000 block of Hopkins Road after receiving a report of shots fired following a fight between two men.
Troopers spoke with several people at the scene, including Drummond. A short time later, police were called to a home on Kendale Road for a report of a 47-year-old man who had been shot in the foot. Investigators determined the two calls were connected.
According to a preliminary investigation by the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit, the 47-year-old man was on Drummond's property in violation of a court-issued no-contact order when the two men got into a physical fight.
Police said Drummond later learned the man was still on his property near the end of the driveway. Investigators said Drummond drove to the area and fired several rounds from a handgun toward the man, striking him in the foot.
Drummond was taken to Delaware State Police Troop 7 and charged with first-degree assault involving intentional serious injury with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
He was arraigned by a Justice of the Peace Court and released on $40,000 unsecured bond.