Lewes offficials consider new committee to address parking challenges

LEWES, Del. - Discussion over ongoing parking challenges in Lewes surfaced again Monday night as city officials discussed creating a new committee to study the issue, but residents and stakeholders remain divided on how quickly solutions should move forward.
The Lewes Mayor and City Council considered establishing an in-town parking ad hoc committee that would examine a range of parking-related concerns, including residential parking, business needs, enforcement, public safety and the use of auxiliary parking lots.
No final vote was taken during the meeting.
For some residents, the lack of immediate action was disappointing.
"I'm disappointed tonight," said Kerry Tripp, a member of the city's Parking Working Group. "I feel like it was pushed along again. And it's not like this problem is ever going to go away."
Parking has long been a concern in Lewes, particularly during peak tourism seasons when demand often exceeds available spaces.
Others said Monday's discussion represented a necessary step toward implementing solutions.
Joe Elder said he viewed the meeting as a success and a sign that the city is moving forward with a process that began months ago.
"I think it's a great success because we've started this initiative for the mayor and to help improve parking in the city because we have limited space," Elder said. "It needs to be organized."
Elder said a preliminary committee previously studied the issue and developed recommendations that have now laid the groundwork for the next phase.
"We did our work," he said. "And now it's time to reformulate the committee and move to the next level of implementation."
Still, some residents expressed concerns that future parking proposals could place an unfair burden on certain neighborhoods.
Neil Shuster, who lives on Mulberry Street, one of the areas discussed as part of a parking study, questioned whether residents in his neighborhood could be disproportionately affected by future changes.
"Why are we the sacrificial lambs?" Shuster said. "I understand NIMBYism. I'm willing to cooperate, but this isn't the way to cooperate."
City officials are expected to revisit the issue during a June work session, where they will discuss the proposed committee's scope, membership and next steps.
The parking debate comes as Lewes continues to balance the needs of residents, businesses and visitors while searching for solutions to a problem that many acknowledge is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.