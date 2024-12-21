SEAFORD, Del. - Authorities are requesting the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a shoplifting incident at the Food Lion in Seaford.
The Seaford Police Department shared a photo of the person believed to be connected to the incident and urges anyone who recognizes the person to come forward.
If you have any information, you are encouraged to contact the Seaford Police Department at 302-629-6645 or send a message via the department’s Facebook Messenger.
The incident is listed under case number 71-24-12102. Officer Darilmaz is the investigating officer. Police expressed their gratitude for any assistance from the community in resolving the case.