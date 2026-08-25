REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills is calling for commissioner Suzanne Goode to resign following an investigation into her behavior.
"She has been a mean and nasty and elected official," said Mills.
An independent investigation into Commissioner Suzanne Goode found an escalating and sustained pattern of what the report described as hostile, abusive, inappropriate and unprofessional communications toward two city employees.
The findings say Goode sent nearly 2,000 emails to the employees since June 2024. City Manager Taylour Tedder confirmed he and City Solicitor Lisa Borin Ogden were the employees identified in the report.
Goode declined to an interview with CoastTV but said, "I plan to serve on my own terms until September 2027."
The Mayor says Goode has been called out on her harassment.
"One of the things that makes me angry is knowing that our city employees are the recipient of some of commissioner Goode's belligerent attitude and uncivil behaviors," said Mills. "Because I know that city employees watch our meetings and they get affected rightfully so. They get affected by this negativity that is spewed by commissioner Goode and so hopefully the actions recently of the commissioner is going to subdue that and we're going to start healing hopefully."
Tedder said complaints about Goode’s conduct had been raised over the past two years, with the situation worsening in recent months. He said the investigation was intended to address the behavior and allow the city to move forward.
Because Goode is an elected official, Tedder said the city cannot discipline her in the same way it could a city employee. Under the city charter, he said, a commissioner can cease serving if they move out of town or commit a felony, and Delaware law does not provide for a recall.
The investigation included written communications and emails from Goode. Tedder said Goode had been given the report ahead of Friday’s meeting and had previously been spoken to about concerns regarding her conduct.
Goode disputes the findings.
"I wasn't abusing those 2 employees, I never got answers."
In a statement, she called Friday’s session a “kangaroo court” and said the report relied on “systematic misrepresentation.” She also said comments from social media and resident outreach were incorrectly attributed to her and argued that the investigation was unfair because the investigating attorney did not contact her.
“I will not validate or accept an investigation built on inaccurate claims,” Goode said.
The Board of Commissioners voted Friday to accept the investigation’s recommendations. Those include training for Goode and restrictions on her direct communications with city employees. Under the new process, her communications will be routed through the mayor or the mayor’s designee, who can provide her with the information she needs.
Tedder said the goal is to put the matter behind the city and allow officials to continue working together.
“She’s still a part of our team, and so we’re going to move forward,” Tedder said.