ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. - A young mare was hit and killed by a car in Assateague Island National Seashore on the night of Aug. 13.
The national park said the 12-year-old mare, commonly known as Susie Sole, was hit and killed by a car on Bayberry Drive. This comes after a stallion, known as Dune Dancer Jolt, was also hit and killed by a car on Aug. 1.
The park said Assateague horses can appear at any time from any direction, and can also change direction unexpectedly. Many are dark brown and difficult to see at night and in low visibility.
Drivers should never go above the posted speed limit on the island. They should also be especially vigilant and reduce speed further during periods of rain or fog and at dawn and dusk. The highest speed limit is 25 mph, with some areas having lower limits.
For the safety of visitors and horses, the park also recommends that people keep a safe distance, which is at least 40 feet or a school bus length from horses, and properly store food in day-use areas and campgrounds to prevent the horses from becoming food conditioned.