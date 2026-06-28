This article has been updated with crash information, and a statement from Senator Coons.
LEWES, Del. - Early this morning, a crash on Savannah Road in Lewes left Senator Chris Coons briefly hospitalized, according to the Senator's communication office.
CoastTV received reports that at 10:20 a.m. this morning at the intersection of Savannah Road and Massachusetts Avenue, Coons office says a Delaware driver experienced a medical emergency and crashed.
Office officials say the driver crashed into multiple cars, one of which Senator Coons was a passenger in.
An update on his status was announced in a statement released shortly after the accident.
"Senator Coons was transported to Beebe Hospital and treated for minor injuries. He is now home and expected to make a full and swift recovery," Senator Coons office says.
Senator Coons also released a statement on X saying the following:
"I'm deeply grateful to the first responders for their prompt and professional response, including the Lewes Police Department, Lewes and Rehoboth Fire Departments, and Sussex County Emergency Medical Services, as well as the capable doctors and nurses at Beebe Hospital, where I received excellent care. I'm feeling relieved and blessed that by all accounts no one was seriously injured during the crash," Senator Coons says.
The Lewes Fire Department tells CoastTV that despite there being six total patients, the multi-car accident resulted in only minor injuries.
This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.