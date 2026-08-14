Woman dies after pickup truck crashes into Fenwick Island restaurant
- Brandon Ferguson
Brandon Ferguson
Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist
Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.
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Brandon Ferguson
Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist
Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.
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