Truck fully crashed into front of the building.

 An 80-year-old woman died and her 17-year-old granddaughter was injured after a pickup truck crashed into Mancini’s Brick Oven Pizzeria in Fenwick Island. Police say the driver accidentally hit the gas. Both victims were airlifted to Christiana.
 FENWICK ISLAND, DeL - One person has died, another was injured after a pickup truck plowed into a Fenwick Island restaurant late Friday afternoon.

Fenwick Island Police Chief Michael Morrisey tells Draper Media an 80 year-old woman and 17 year-old girl were sitting on a bench outside of Mancini's Brick Oven Pizzeria when a pickup truck hit them. Morrisey says the driver of truck accidentally hit the gas pedal.

Morrisey says both victims were airlifted by helicopter to Christiana Hospital in Newark, but the 80 year-old woman died from her injuries. The current status of the 17 year-old girl's condition is unknown. The Chief says the woman and girl were grandmother and granddaughter.

Video from the scene on Coastal Highway near Dagsboro Street shows a large first responder presence, and the truck lodged into the restaurant near the host stand area.

Road closures were put in place for the surrounding area on Coastal Highway, as the helicopters landed to transport the victims.

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Managing Editor, Broadcast Journalist

Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting during the week. In May 2026, Brandon transitioned into the managing editor and 11 p.m. anchor positions.

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