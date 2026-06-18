Paul Williams named to board for Delaware Prostate Cancer Coalition

I am honored to share that I have been elected to the Board of Directors of the Delaware Prostate Cancer Coalition, a statewide organization dedicated to increasing awareness, education, advocacy, and early detection efforts surrounding prostate cancer.
The appointment was finalized during the coalition's board meeting in May and represents an important step in a mission that has become deeply personal to me.
Founded by Dr. Michael Zaragoza, the Delaware Prostate Cancer Coalition has spent years promoting early screening, patient support, education, and community outreach programs across Delaware. As a prostate cancer survivor, I have dedicated the last three years to using my platform both on and off the air to encourage men to get screened and to openly discuss the realities of diagnosis, treatment, and recovery.
I am humbled that the coalition recognized my outreach efforts throughout Sussex County and across Delaware. Through community events, public speaking engagements, fundraising initiatives, media coverage, and educational campaigns, I have worked to help expand awareness of prostate cancer and the importance of early detection.
Following my election to the board, I was also appointed chair of the DPCC's Marketing and Communications Committee. In that role, I will help guide the organization's messaging, public outreach strategies, media relations, and awareness campaigns.
The mission of the Delaware Prostate Cancer Coalition aligns perfectly with the work I have been passionate about for years. Early detection saves lives, and I am honored to help the organization continue reaching men and families throughout Delaware with that message.
The partnership between my community initiatives and the DPCC continues to grow. The coalition is working alongside the annual Walk4ProstateCancer event and the inaugural Golf4ProstateCancer Charity Classic, both created to raise awareness and funding for prostate cancer education and screening efforts.
In addition, the Delaware Prostate Cancer Coalition hosts its annual Pedal Away Prostate Cancer cycling event, scheduled for Sept. 26, 2026, in Dover. The event raises funds to support prostate cancer education, screening programs, patient support services, and statewide outreach efforts. Participants can choose between 25-mile and 50-mile routes through Kent County.
As a member of the Board of Directors, I look forward to helping shape the future direction of the organization while continuing to advocate for increased awareness, education, and early detection throughout Delaware.
For me, this appointment is more than a professional honor. It is an opportunity to continue turning my personal cancer journey into a mission that helps others.
Every life we impact, every man who gets screened, and every family that avoids the pain of a late diagnosis makes the effort worthwhile. This is about helping people live longer, healthier lives.