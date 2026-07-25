Registration opens for 39th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup

DELAWARE - Registration is now open for volunteers to take part in the 39th annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The annual cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at more than 40 sites across the state. Individuals and groups can register through 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8.
According to DNREC, the event draws hundreds of volunteers each year who collect litter, debris and recyclables from beaches, shorelines and other natural areas. The department said the cleanup supports its mission of providing quality outdoor recreation while protecting public health and the environment.
While the annual event is DNREC's largest organized cleanup of the year, the department encourages residents to help protect Delaware's beaches and coastal communities year-round by picking up litter, leaving no trace when visiting outdoor spaces, bringing gloves and a trash bag during outdoor activities and recycling whenever possible.