REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The City of Rehoboth Beach has named Nico Caceres as the new captain of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol ahead of the patrol’s 105th summer season.
Caceres will take over for Jeff Giles, who will serve as administrative chief during the transition this summer before officially retiring after the season.
“The Rehoboth Beach Patrol is something that is very special to me as well as many other members that have gone through it,” said Caceres. “Being able to serve as Captain for RBP is something that holds a tremendous amount of honor and with my profession as a teacher, it was the most logical next step to take as it allows me to be able to carry on its traditions, guide future lifeguards to becoming extraordinary individuals, and continue making the City of Rehoboth a safe place to live and visit.”
Caceres has been part of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol since joining the city’s Junior Lifeguard program at age 10 after moving with his family from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, to Long Neck said the city. He became an official patrol member in 2014 during his rookie year.
He served as a veteran guard from 2015 to 2016, lieutenant from 2017 to 2020, and chief of daily operations from 2021 to 2025.
Giles expressed excitement for Caceres, referring to him as his right hand man leading up to the promotion.
"He has always been by my side supervising the leadership teams and running day to day operations. He has earned the respect and admiration of the whole patrol and is always striving to make the Rehoboth Beach Patrol the best it can be," said Giles.
Outside of Beach Patrol, Caceres is a Spanish teacher at Sussex Academy, where he teaches grades 9-12. He also serves as an assistant swim coach and adviser for the World Language Honor Society.
The Rehoboth Beach Patrol officially begins its 105th summer season Saturday, May 23.