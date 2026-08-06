This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
NEWARK, Md. - It’s not every day that someone walks into a high school and sees goats wandering through the hallways. At Worcester Technical High School’s S.T.A.T.T. Camp Skilled Trades, Agriculture, Tourism and Technology, however, it’s not exactly unusual.
The summer camp, held for rising eighth through 12th-grade students as well as homeschooled students, allowed participants to gain hands-on experience in a variety of career pathways offered at the school.
Students did exactly that as they explored programs including cosmetology, engineering and agriculture.
The camp also introduced students to culinary techniques by creating charcuterie boxes, 3-D printing Star Wars helmets, laser cutting artwork, learning audio and visual storytelling techniques, and creating digital art on tablets.
“It’s to be able to try out the different programs and pathways that are here at our Worcester Technical High School, but also it’s a way for Worcester County to start thinking about its future,” says Tamara Mills, coordinator of instruction for Worcester County Public Schools.
Mills said hands-on learning is one of the most effective ways for students to discover their interests while preparing for future careers. She also hopes the experience encourages talented students to remain in the area.
“Especially with technology being such a part of our youths' lives, the hands-on component is really important for kids,” Mills says. “They’ve really got to get in there, get engaged, get their hands dirty, and really see what it is that they want to do with their lives.”
“Every student has a skill, every student is going to have a passion, and it’s really our job as educators to make sure they find that,” Mills says.
Worcester Technical High School Principal Tony Bevilacqua says vocational education has evolved significantly over the years.
“Our motto for our school is everybody graduates enrolled, enlisted, or employed,” Mills says. “And we try to do our best to make sure that everybody’s got a plan when they leave here.”
For the students attending S.T.A.T.T. Camp, the summer experience offered more than exposure to potential careers. It provided an opportunity to explore their interests and begin shaping their futures through hands-on learning.