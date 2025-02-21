5 Day Temperature Trend

Highs approaching 60 degrees early next week. 

DELMARVA -- A blustery Friday has settled over Delmarva, bringing frigid wind chills despite sunny skies. While highs will reach the mid-30s, strong northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph will make it feel significantly colder, with wind chills dipping into the teens and twenties. This marks the last truly cold day for the foreseeable future as a warming trend begins.

Weekend Planner

Trending milder as we push into the second half of the weekend.

Overnight, clear skies will lead to another frigid night, with lows dropping into the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will subside, but wind chills will still briefly reach the teens by early Saturday morning.

High pressure will dominate through the weekend, keeping the region dry. Saturday will see a noticeable temperature bump, with highs in the low 40s. Clouds will increase in the evening as a weak system moves through, but it lacks the moisture and forcing necessary to generate precipitation.

By Sunday, temperatures will moderate to more seasonable levels, with highs in the 40s across most of Delmarva. A few weak disturbances will bring some passing cloud cover, but otherwise, conditions will remain quiet. Lows will generally be in the 20s through the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will continue to rise, with highs climbing into the upper 50s and 60s. While the pattern will turn more unsettled, any approaching systems appear weak and relatively unimpactful. A moisture-starved clipper system could bring a few showers between Monday night and Tuesday, but chances remain low. A more widespread system may approach by Thursday, though current models suggest mainly rain.

Despite the increase in unsettled weather, the big story will be the milder temperatures. Delmarva is in for a much warmer stretch compared to the current cold blast, bringing a welcomed break from winter’s chill.

 

