DELMARVA -- A blustery Friday has settled over Delmarva, bringing frigid wind chills despite sunny skies. While highs will reach the mid-30s, strong northwest winds of 30 to 40 mph will make it feel significantly colder, with wind chills dipping into the teens and twenties. This marks the last truly cold day for the foreseeable future as a warming trend begins.
Blustery Friday on Delmarva brings frigid wind chills, warmer days ahead
- Meteorologist Chris Mastrobuono
Chris Mastrobuono
Meteorologist
Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. With over three years of experience delivering accurate, passionate and insightful weather analysis, he is eager to report on the coast. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana.
Chris Mastrobuono
Meteorologist
