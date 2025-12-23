SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Chances are slim for a snow on Christmas this year, with mild weather expected.
It appears the snow some of you wanted for Christmas fell earlier in the month. We have had two snow events so far for the month of December bringing a festive feel earlier in the month. But no snow is expected as we approach Christmas Day, with temperatures in the 50s and some rain showers possible.
Historically, the most snow Sussex County has seen on Christmas Day was in 1909 when Georgetown picked up 5.5 inches of snow. The second highest amount was 4.1 inches in 1969, with 3.3 inches recorded in 1904.
The last time Georgetown had snow for Christmas was 23 years ago, when 1.1 inches fell.
As far as the probability of snow on Christmas is usually around 10 to 15 percent for Delmarva. This year it's less than 10 percent. There are higher probabilities of a snowy Christmas to the west and north, especially in the higher elevations, and into upstate New York and New England, where chances of a snowy Christmas are over 50 percent. Probabilities are over 70 percent in the higher elevations of New York and northern New England.
Traveling away from Delmarva will be necessary to see any snow for Christmas. The farther north and west, odds are snow is in the picture.