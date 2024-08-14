Clear Skies and Seasonable Temperatures Expected Across Delmarva
Tags
pwilliams
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
- Chief Meteorologist Paul Williams
-
Thursday will bring mostly dry conditions with a slight chance of an afternoon shower in northern New Jersey. By Friday, expect increasing cloud cover as a warm front approaches, leading to a higher chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the day.
- Updated
More tributes pour in for fallen Sussex County first responder Thomas Wilson Berry III, Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting in Ellendale, First Lady Tracy Quillen Carney writes a children's book to motivate families to read.
Trending Now
-
Ocean City vacation trends shift, impacting local economy
-
UPDATE: Sussex County EMS logisitcs engineer killed while helping crash victim
-
Large catches and huge prizes at 51st White Marlin Open
-
Dewey Beach crash causes serious injuries, driver charged with D.U.I.
-
Delaware State Police Trooper accused of raping Georgetown woman in 2022