DELMARVA - Wednesday evening across Delmarva will be marked by clear skies and pleasant, seasonable temperatures, as high pressure continues to control the weather pattern in the region. Temperatures during the late afternoon and early evening will settle in the low to mid-80s, with coastal areas seeing slightly cooler readings in the upper 70s.

Skies will remain partly to mostly sunny, and while some cumulus clouds may develop in the afternoon, the region is expected to stay dry. Northerly winds might bring in some smoke from Canadian wildfires, which could cause hazy conditions, but the impact is uncertain at this time.

As night falls, any clouds will quickly dissipate, leaving Delmarva under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight, with slightly cooler conditions in the upper 50s likely in higher elevation areas. Expect a cool and clear start to Thursday morning across the region.