DELMARVA - Residents in Sussex County and Ocean City can expect a shift toward more comfortable conditions beginning Monday morning as a cold front exits the region and high pressure builds in from the west.
The front will clear Delmarva by sunrise Monday, leaving behind patchy morning fog before skies brighten through the day. Highs Monday are forecast to reach the low to mid-80s, but humidity levels will gradually fall as drier air filters in behind the front.
By Monday night, conditions turn noticeably cooler and calmer. Skies remain mostly clear with overnight lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s across the coast and inland communities. Forecasters say this will mark a refreshing change after the warm and muggy stretch over the weekend.
On Tuesday, high pressure centered over the Mississippi Valley will extend eastward, keeping the Mid-Atlantic under stable, dry weather. Temperatures are expected to hold near or slightly below average, topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s during the day with low humidity. Light winds and mostly sunny skies will make for favorable beach and boating conditions along the Delaware and Maryland coasts.
Flooding concerns that lingered from recent high tides and heavy rain are expected to ease further through the period. With calmer seas and limited precipitation, coastal and tidal flooding risks remain low through at least Wednesday morning.
By early Wednesday, high pressure will shift closer to the Ohio Valley, continuing the trend of quiet and seasonable weather across Sussex County and Ocean City.