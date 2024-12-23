DELMARVA - A mix of fair weather and light snow showers will dominate the start of the week for Delmarva as a weak low-pressure system tracks through the region. While no major accumulations are expected, residents should prepare for slippery conditions early Tuesday.
Monday Evening:
After a sunny start to the day, increasing high clouds will obscure the sky by Monday evening. Winds will shift south to southeast but remain light, as temperatures hover near the freezing mark along the coast and drop into the upper 20s inland. Fair weather will continue for most of the evening, with conditions gradually becoming overcast.
Late Monday Night:
A fast-moving upper-level trough and weak low-pressure system will approach Delmarva overnight, bringing light snow showers to the area. The system lacks substantial moisture and strong dynamics, so snowfall accumulations are expected to remain minor, likely just a few tenths of an inch. Overnight lows will settle in the low to mid-20s across the region.
Tuesday Morning:
Snow showers may linger into Tuesday morning, especially in northern and western parts of the area, before tapering off by mid-morning. Commuters should watch for icy patches, particularly on untreated roadways and bridges. Skies will remain mostly cloudy as temperatures climb into the mid-30s.
Tuesday Afternoon and Evening:
High pressure will build back into the region by Tuesday afternoon, bringing clearing skies and drier conditions. Temperatures will struggle to rise, peaking in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. By Tuesday night, expect calm and cold conditions with lows again dipping into the 20s.
Looking ahead, high pressure will keep the midweek period dry but unseasonably cold, with temperatures staying about 5 degrees below normal. Warmer weather and another system could approach Delmarva by the weekend, potentially bringing rain to the area.