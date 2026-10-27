DELMARVA - A weak cold front moving through early Tuesday morning will usher in slightly cooler and drier air, setting the stage for a mostly sunny day and a clear, cool night.
The front will move through the region without producing rainfall, although some patchy fog could linger around daybreak Tuesday. Motorists traveling through inland communities, including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford, Laurel, and Salisbury could encounter briefly reduced visibility during the early morning commute.
Any fog should dissipate after sunrise as drier Canadian air gradually filters into the region. High pressure building into the Northeast will provide plenty of sunshine Tuesday, with afternoon temperatures running a few degrees cooler than Monday.
Northeast winds of 5 to 10 mph will accompany the cooler conditions, particularly along coastal communities such as Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island, and Ocean City.
Along the Atlantic coastline, marine conditions will become somewhat breezier Tuesday as north to northeast winds increase to approximately 17 to 23 mph. Ocean waves are expected to build to around 4 feet, although conditions should remain below Small Craft Advisory thresholds.
Tuesday evening will feature mainly clear skies and dry conditions as high pressure settles across the region. Temperatures will gradually fall overnight, bringing another seasonably cool autumn night through early Wednesday morning.
Looking ahead, a prolonged stretch of dry weather is expected to continue through the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures will gradually rebound into the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday, with afternoon highs potentially reaching the middle 70s by Friday.
The upcoming weekend should remain largely sunny and dry, with temperatures slightly above late-October averages.
Forecasters do not anticipate another meaningful opportunity for rainfall until at least Sunday, possibly later, allowing the extended stretch of pleasant fall weather to continue.