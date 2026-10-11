Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers at times, and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder, especially this evening. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.