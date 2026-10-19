A developing nor’easter off the Mid-Atlantic coast will bring increasingly windy conditions on Monday, with dangerous marine conditions and growing coastal flooding concerns continuing into early Tuesday.
Monday morning will begin on a chilly note, with temperatures generally in the 40s. Patchy frost will be possible in sheltered inland locations, including Georgetown, Seaford and Millsboro, although increasing northeast winds should limit widespread frost development.
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has not issued a Frost Advisory for Delaware.
As Monday progresses, temperatures will gradually climb into the lower 60s, with intervals of sunshine giving way to increasing cloud cover. Northeast winds will strengthen throughout the day as a developing coastal storm interacts with high pressure building over the Ohio Valley.
Communities along the Coastal Highway corridor, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, will experience the greatest effects from the strengthening onshore winds.
Wind gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph near the beaches Monday afternoon, with considerably stronger winds expected over the Atlantic waters.
A Gale Warning takes effect at 6 a.m. Monday for the Atlantic coastal waters and continues through early Wednesday morning. Marine wind gusts could reach 40 to 45 mph, generating dangerous seas and hazardous boating conditions. A Small Craft Advisory will also take effect Monday afternoon across Delaware Bay.
By Monday evening, persistent northeast winds will continue pushing water toward the coastline, increasing surf and raising concerns about possible tidal flooding in vulnerable coastal communities.
Areas near Indian River Inlet, the Delaware Bay shoreline and low-lying back-bay neighborhoods could become increasingly susceptible to tidal flooding if the prolonged onshore flow continues.
Monday night into early Tuesday morning will remain breezy to windy, particularly along the immediate coast. Temperatures will generally fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s, with mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of isolated showers as moisture circulates around the offshore storm.
While significant rainfall and widespread inland impacts are not currently expected, uncertainty remains regarding the storm's exact track, strength and duration.
Forecasters are increasingly confident that hazardous marine conditions will continue through at least Wednesday, with periods of gusty northeast winds, rough surf and possible coastal flooding affecting Delaware's beaches.
Residents along the coast should closely monitor future forecasts and any coastal flood advisories that may be issued as the nor’easter develops.