DELMARVA -- A beautiful and pleasant day is expected across Delmarva today, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low to mid-80s. A stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out during the afternoon as another disturbance rotates through the region.
Northwest winds will remain noticeable, with gusts reaching around 25 mph at times. A lingering area of low pressure to the north will continue moving slowly east and northeast, leaving Delmarva under a cooler and somewhat unsettled flow through the afternoon.
Skies will become mostly clear tonight as high pressure moves into the region. Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s, setting the stage for a stretch of dry weather through Saturday night.
Friday is shaping up to be the pick of the week, featuring abundant sunshine, comfortable conditions and highs in the mid- to upper 80s.
The weekend will turn warmer and gradually more humid. Partly sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.
High pressure will weaken late Saturday as a developing storm system approaches from the Ohio Valley. Shower and thunderstorm chances may begin increasing Sunday afternoon, especially across western portions of Delmarva, before spreading across the peninsula Sunday night and Monday.
Deep tropical moisture will accompany the system, creating the potential for locally heavy rainfall. Atmospheric moisture levels may climb well above normal, raising concerns for flooding in areas that receive repeated thunderstorms.
Increasing humidity and instability may also support a risk of stronger storms Sunday and Monday afternoon. The primary concern currently appears to be heavy rainfall, but the severe weather threat will need to be monitored as the system approaches.