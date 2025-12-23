DELMARVA - Rain is expected to overspread coastal Sussex County during the early morning hours Tuesday as a weather system moves through the Delmarva Peninsula. Beach communities along the Atlantic Ocean — including Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island — should see mainly rain, with temperatures remaining above freezing near the coast.
Rain will be most likely during the early morning commute, potentially reducing visibility and creating wet road conditions. As the morning progresses, precipitation is expected to taper off from west to east, ending by late morning or early afternoon.
Behind the departing system, winds will shift to the west and northwest Tuesday afternoon and strengthen through the evening. Gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible along the coast, creating blustery conditions on the beaches and choppy conditions on the ocean and inland bays. Temperatures are expected to peak in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon before gradually falling after sunset.
By Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning, dry but cooler air will settle in. Overnight lows along the coast are forecast to drop into the mid to upper 30s, remaining slightly warmer near the ocean. Skies are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy early Wednesday, with breezy conditions continuing overnight before gradually easing toward morning.
While wintry weather is expected farther north and inland, Sussex County’s beach communities are not expected to see snow or ice during this period.