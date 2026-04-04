DELMARVA - This afternoon will be partly sunny, breezy, and very warm day, with highs in the low 80s inland and upper 70s to 60s near the coast. Record highs may be challenged, including 81 in Georgetown, set in 2023, 2011, and 1963, and 83 in Salisbury, set in 1999.
Sunday brings the next change as Delmarva stays in the warm sector ahead of an approaching cold front. There may be a relative lull in rain chances early in the day, but showers and scattered thunderstorms are expected to increase along and just ahead of the front by Sunday afternoon. Highs should still reach the low to mid 70s in many locations, although that will depend on exactly when the front moves through.
At this point, the severe weather threat appears limited, mainly because instability looks weak. Still, some heavier downpours are possible with plenty of moisture in place. Rainfall totals will generally range from around one-half inch to three-quarters of an inch, although locally higher amounts may occur where heavier showers or storms develop. Because the system should move through fairly quickly, flash flooding is not expected to be a major concern right now. It will also be windy Sunday, with southwest winds gusting from 25 to 35 mph ahead of the front and similarly gusty westerly winds behind it.
Behind the cold front, Delmarva turns much more seasonable heading into next week. High temperatures will mostly settle back into the 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s through midweek. A gradual warming trend may begin again by Thursday and beyond.