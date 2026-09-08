DELMARVA - Quiet weather will continue for Tuesday as high pressure remains in control, bringing sunshine, light winds and comfortable humidity.
Early Tuesday morning will start clear and cool, with temperatures mainly in the 50s inland and closer to the lower 60s near the coast and Delaware Bay.
Mostly sunny skies are expected through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the lower to mid-80s across inland portions of the county, while beaches such as Rehoboth Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island should remain somewhat cooler. Winds will stay light, generally from the west or northwest.
Tuesday evening will remain dry and pleasant, with mainly clear skies continuing overnight. Temperatures will gradually fall back into the upper 50s and lower 60s by early Wednesday morning.
High pressure will begin shifting offshore Wednesday, allowing winds to turn more southwesterly. That will begin a gradual increase in temperatures and humidity ahead of a cold front expected to bring the next chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday.