DELMARVA - A stretch of comfortable summer weather will persist through the weekend, bringing dry conditions and pleasant temperatures to Sussex County from early Saturday through early Monday.
High pressure moving into the Northeast will keep skies mainly clear Saturday night into Sunday, with humidity levels remaining low. Overnight lows Saturday night will range from the upper 50s inland to the mid-60s near the coast, offering cool and refreshing sleeping conditions.
Sunday will feature abundant sunshine, minimal cloud cover, and continued dry weather as high pressure dominates. Afternoon temperatures will be slightly below normal, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s across the region. Light winds will make for an ideal day for outdoor activities.
These pleasant conditions will continue into early Monday morning, when clear skies and calm winds keep temperatures cool before a gradual warming and an increase in humidity is expected later in the day as high pressure shifts offshore.