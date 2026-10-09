DELMARVA - Sunshine, comfortable temperatures and dry conditions will dominate the forecast on Friday as high pressure settles over the Mid-Atlantic. However, the remnants of Hurricane Isaias could bring periods of heavy rain and a localized flooding threat by Sunday.
Friday morning will begin on a cool and mostly clear note, with temperatures generally in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Communities including Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford and Laurel will experience a crisp autumn morning, while coastal locations from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south to Ocean City should remain slightly milder.
By Friday afternoon, abundant sunshine will help temperatures climb into the lower to middle 70s. West-northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph will accompany the pleasant conditions, with occasional higher gusts possible.
A few thin, high clouds could begin drifting across the area late Friday afternoon, but skies will remain mostly sunny. No significant weather hazards are anticipated, making Friday favorable for outdoor activities across inland communities and the Delaware beaches.
Friday evening will remain dry and tranquil as the center of high pressure settles directly over the region. Winds will gradually diminish, and temperatures will begin falling after sunset.
Overnight Friday into early Saturday morning, mostly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s once again. Some increasing high cloudiness may develop toward daybreak, signaling a gradual change in the weather pattern.
Saturday will feature another generally dry day, although clouds will increase as moisture moves northward ahead of an approaching storm system. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the lower to middle 70s, with slightly cooler conditions along the immediate coast as winds shift toward the east.
The main forecast concern involves Hurricane Isaias, currently over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to move inland along the northern Gulf Coast before weakening and tracking northeastward toward the Mid-Atlantic late this weekend.