DELMARVA - A stretch of fair weather continues for Sussex County early Monday morning through early Tuesday, with sunshine, warm temperatures, and light winds setting the tone before a midweek change.
Early Monday will start off calm and cool, with patchy fog possible in sheltered and low-lying areas. Temperatures will gradually warm under mostly sunny skies, climbing into the low 80s by the afternoon. Light south-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph will add a touch of humidity as dew points rise into the mid to upper 50s.
The mild and dry conditions are expected to hold through the day, making for a pleasant start to the workweek. Monday night, high pressure shifts offshore, allowing a light southerly flow to persist. Clouds will begin to increase overnight, signaling an approaching cold front that will bring rain later in the week.
Overnight lows will remain mild, settling in the mid to upper 50s. A few patches of fog may form, but increasing cloud cover and a light breeze should prevent it from becoming widespread.
By early Tuesday morning, skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy, but most of Sussex County should remain dry until later in the day when the next weather system nears.