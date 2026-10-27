DELMARVA -- A terrific Tuesday across the region, bright blue skies and sunshine as our dry weather pattern marches on. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, with a few 70s lower shore.
At the coast winds will gust to 20 mph out of the northeast. Winds have shifted following the passage of a dry frontal boundary. Tonight starry skies and cool falling into the upper 40s.
Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, a pleasant beautiful day with seasonable highs in the upper 60s.
By Thursday high pressure pushes offshore and southwest flow kicks back in, highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average by Friday. Expect wall to wall sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Can't rule out a few 80 degree highs on Delmarva.
Heading into the weekend, a weak front pushes through bring slightly cooler temperatures for Halloween. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, with a bit more in the way of clouds. Overall dry weather will persist. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, highs around 70.
Temperatures will remain above average through the first full week of November. As far as rain chances are concerned, possible shower late Sunday night. Looks to stay mostly dry through at least the middle part of next week.