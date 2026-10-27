Image shows expected conditions the next two days.

Sunshine and dry weather persist, even milder temperature late week. 

DELMARVA -- A terrific Tuesday across the region, bright blue skies and sunshine as our dry weather pattern marches on. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, with a few 70s lower shore.

Image shows forecast highs on Delmarva today.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s on Delmarva, winds out of the northeast 5 to 10, gusts to 20mph at the beaches.

At the coast winds will gust to 20 mph out of the northeast. Winds have shifted following the passage of a dry frontal boundary. Tonight starry skies and cool falling into the upper 40s.

Warmer temperatures into late week as we round out the final week of October.

Temperatures will be running ten degrees above average by Friday.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, a pleasant beautiful day with seasonable highs in the upper 60s. 

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Graph shows rain chances over the next 7 days.

It's been 10 straight days without measurable rainfall in Georgetown, staying dry through next week. 

By Thursday high pressure pushes offshore and southwest flow kicks back in, highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be running about 10 degrees above average by Friday. Expect wall to wall sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Can't rule out a few 80 degree highs on Delmarva. 

Heading into the weekend, a weak front pushes through bring slightly cooler temperatures for Halloween. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, with a bit more in the way of clouds. Overall dry weather will persist. Sunday will feature partly cloudy skies, highs around 70. 

Temperatures will remain above average through the first full week of November. As far as rain chances are concerned, possible shower late Sunday night. Looks to stay mostly dry through at least the middle part of next week. 

Meteorologist

Chris Mastrobuono is a South Philly native, but has come to join the CoastTV meteorology team. Chris has over three years of experience delivering weather analysis. Previously, he spent over two years as a morning meteorologist at WEVV CBS/FOX in Evansville, Indiana. 

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