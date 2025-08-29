DELMARVA - Early Friday morning will start off mild across Sussex County, with inland lows in the 60s and slightly warmer readings near the beaches. Skies will be mostly sunny through much of the day, and temperatures will climb into the upper 70s to near 80 along the coast and the low 80s inland. It will feel comfortable, making for a good travel day to kick off the holiday weekend.
By Friday evening, a cold front sweeps through the region. While it is not expected to bring significant rainfall, the front will open the door to noticeably cooler air. As the night progresses, temperatures will dip into the upper 50s inland and the lower to mid-60s along the beaches, setting up a refreshing start to the weekend.
Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine across both inland areas and beach towns. Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-70s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. Light winds and lower humidity will make for crisp, comfortable conditions that are ideal for outdoor gatherings, local festivals, or a day at the shore.
By early Sunday, the cooler air will remain in place. Overnight lows will once again settle into the 50s for inland communities, with coastal areas staying in the low 60s. Skies will stay mostly clear, and the overall weather pattern remains dry and stable as the weekend continues.