DELMARVA - A stretch of unsettled weather is in store for Sussex County this weekend, with warm and humid conditions Friday giving way to storms Saturday and a cool-down Sunday, according to forecasters.
Friday is expected to be dry for most of the day, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. While an isolated shower or thunderstorm could pop up west of the Fall Line, most of Sussex County should remain rain-free. Elevated humidity levels will keep the day feeling muggy.
Conditions change Friday night as a stronger cold front approaches from the west. Southerly winds will keep temperatures mild overnight, with lows only in the mid to upper 60s. Fog or low clouds are possible into early Saturday morning.
By Saturday, the front is expected to push into the region, triggering widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may turn strong, with damaging winds the main threat, forecasters said. Rainfall totals should average between a tenth and half an inch, with localized areas near an inch. Temperatures ahead of the front may surge into the mid to upper 80s, with gusty southwest winds up to 25 mph possible.
Cooler and drier Canadian air will arrive behind the front Saturday night into Sunday. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-50s to low 60s. Highs on Sunday are forecast to stay in the low 70s, with lingering clouds and scattered showers possible, especially near the coast.