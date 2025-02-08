MILTON, Del. - For lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan John Hilt, there’s no doubt about the outcome of Sunday’s Super Bowl—and he has the ink to prove it. Just days before the big game, Hill got a fresh tattoo celebrating an Eagles victory, convinced that his team is destined to bring home the championship.
"This is going to help them win," Hilt said. "It's a win this time. The Chiefs are not going to do it three times."
Hilt, a diehard Eagles supporter originally from Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, grew up watching the team with his father. Over the years, his love for Philly sports has become part of his identity—so much so that his wardrobe is filled with Eagles gear, and now, his body is permanently marked with his fandom.
But Hilt isn’t new to Eagles tattoos either. His first one came two years ago when the Birds made its last Super Bowl run, and he insists that getting inked before the game is part of the winning formula.
"I'm a diehard believer in superstition." said Hilt.
Broadkill Tattoo Company did both tattoos for Hilt. The tattoo shop is located in downtown Milton, on Federal Street.
While some fans might fear jinxing their team, Hilt believes his tattoo is a good omen. He’s confident the Eagles will defeat the Kansas City Chiefs and refuses to entertain the idea of a loss.