SMYRNA, Del. — Gov. Matt Meyer has issued a Level 2 Driving Restriction for Kent and Sussex counties effective at 9 p.m. until further notice due to severe weather and dangerous road conditions.
The state-mandated restriction is intended to keep emergency responders and other essential drivers safe by limiting nonessential travel.
Under a Level 2 Driving Restriction, no person may drive on Delaware roadways except those designated as essential personnel. This includes operators of snow removal equipment employed or contracted by a public or private entity, as well as people already approved through the Delaware Emergency Management Agency’s State of Emergency Driving Waiver Program.
The warning follows Meyer’s state of emergency declaration, which took effect at noon Sunday. The declaration allows Delaware to mobilize resources, including activating the Delaware National Guard.
“I’m declaring a state of emergency and activating every available state resource to ensure Delawareans are protected as this blizzard blankets our communities, including increased risks for coastal flooding,” Meyer said. “Prepare now, please stay off the roads once the storm begins, and look out for your neighbors. We will continue working around the clock to keep every Delawarean safe.”
DEMA is coordinating with the Delaware Department of Transportation, the Department of Health and Social Services, Delaware State Police, the National Guard, the National Weather Service and county leaders through the State Emergency Operations Center. The Joint Information Center has also been activated.
In addition, state offices in all three counties will be closed Monday, Feb. 23, 2026.
Code Purple shelters are open 24 hours a day statewide to provide emergency housing during severe winter weather. The shelters offer safe, warm overnight refuge, meals and resources for unhoused people.
Drivers with disabled cars on Delaware roadways can contact DelDOT’s Transportation Management Center at 302-659-4600 or 800-324-8379 for assistance.
People who live there are encouraged to:
Sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System at de.gov/dens for updates on hazardous conditions.
Check the National Weather Service Winter Weather Dashboard for short-term forecasts across the three-state region, including Delaware.
Follow DelDOT traffic advisory radio station WTMC at 1380AM and 98.5 FM or stream updates through the DelDOT app for real-time roadway and transit information.
Visit PrepareDE.org for emergency preparedness checklists for homes and cars.
Download the FEMA mobile app to receive National Weather Service alerts for their selected location.