Blizzard Warning (Sussex County: Inland Sussex + Delaware Beaches)

Late evening through overnight (10 PM–7 AM) — the main event

This is when Sussex County takes the core hit:

  • Heaviest snowfall rates are expected late evening through tonight, with bursts that can reach (or exceed) 2 inches per hour in the strongest bands.

  • NWS warning guidance for Sussex County calls for total snow 13–17 inches (countywide range), with locally higher totals possible where banding persists longest.

  • Winds crank up dramatically: expect sustained winds generally 20–30 mph with gusts 50–55 mph possible in Sussex (especially exposed/coastal areas).

  • The combined effect is the headline: whiteouts and drifting. Even where snowfall briefly eases, the wind can keep visibility dangerously low.

Bottom line overnight: snow piles up fast, and travel becomes very difficult to impossible.

Monday morning (7 AM–Noon)

  • Snow continues, still potentially heavy early, then begins to ease from peak intensity as the storm starts pulling away.

  • Even if the snowfall rate drops, blowing and drifting remain a major issue—plows can’t “win” quickly when the wind keeps refilling lanes.

Monday midday through late afternoon (Noon–6 PM)

  • Snow becomes more intermittent and gradually tapers, but hazardous travel can persist because:

    • drifting continues,

    • visibility can still dip in squalls,

    • and plowed/slushy surfaces start to refreeze as temperatures fall later.

  • Forecast detail for the Georgetown area shows snow mainly before early afternoon, with an additional 1–3 inches possible Monday on top of the bigger overnight totals (the “wraparound”/tail end).

  • Winds shift more northwest and slowly ease, but gusts can still run up to ~40 mph through the day.

Snowfall expectations (Sussex County)

  • Expected total: 13–17 inches (Inland Sussex + Delaware Beaches)

  • Most likely highest totals: where persistent banding sets up (often near/closer to the coast in this setup). The NWS discussion explicitly flags the NJ/DE coastal side as favored for the biggest rates/impacts.

  • Peak accumulation window: late evening → overnight → early Monday.

Wind impacts (the “blizzard ingredient”)

  • Worst gusts tonight: up to ~55 mph possible in Sussex County

  • Wind direction trend: NE/ N tonight → turning NW Monday

  • Why it matters: the wind will produce widespread blowing snow, rapid drifting, and near-whiteout visibility at times—especially in open areas and on bridges/causeways.

Warnings: what’s in effect and when they end

Blizzard Warning (Sussex County: Inland Sussex + Delaware Beaches)

  • In effect until: 6:00 PM EST Monday (Feb 23)

  • Core impacts inside the warning: 13–17" total snow, gusts up to 55 mph, blowing snow/whiteouts, very dangerous travel.

Wind warnings (separate from blizzard?)

  • For Sussex County specifically, the NWS hazard listing is Blizzard Warning + Coastal Flood Warning (no separate county wind warning headline shown there). Practically speaking: the wind hazard is already “baked into” the Blizzard Warning, and the worst wind aligns with the worst snow tonight.

Coastal Flood Warning (Sussex County + beaches)

  • In effect: 9:00 PM Sun → 5:00 AM Mon

  • What to expect: 1–2 feet of inundation in low-lying coastal/bayside areas; some roads can become impassable.

  • Heads-up for Monday: the warning text notes another round of minor to near-moderate flooding is likely with the Monday afternoon high tide, and lingering back-bay flooding could last into Tuesday.

 

