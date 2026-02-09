DELMARVA - Blood Bank of Delmarva has declared a blood emergency as donations across the region remain critically low following a prolonged post-holiday decline that failed to rebound in January.
The blood center said it is operating with less than a two-day supply of blood for more than 40 hospitals across the Delmarva Peninsula, leaving little margin for medical emergencies or unexpected increases in patient demand.
Donations dropped sharply after the holidays and stayed low throughout January, a period typically used to rebuild supplies. Blood Bank of Delmarva said the shortage has been driven by a combination of factors, including winter weather and widespread seasonal illness.
In recent weeks, donations have remained nearly 30 percent below what hospitals need, according to the organization.
“Following the largest snow and ice storm in Delmarva since February 2010, the blood supply hasn’t had the chance to recover,” said Kristin Frederick, Vice President of Blood Operations at Blood Bank of Delmarva. “Blood donation is incredibly sensitive to disruption, and when challenges stack up, the impact is immediate. We need donors to act now so hospitals can continue caring for trauma patients, surgical patients, cancer patients, and those with chronic conditions who depend on blood every day.”
January is National Blood Donor Month, a time when blood centers usually work to stabilize supplies after the holidays. This year, the region entered February still facing a crisis, underscoring the urgent need for people who live there and are eligible to donate.
Because blood has a limited shelf life, even brief delays in giving can quickly deepen shortages and put patient care at risk, the organization said.