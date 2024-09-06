Williamson graduated from Seaford School District and the Sussex Tech Vocational School. He continued his education through apprenticeship classes while working full-time and received a Master’s Certification.
He continued his education through courses in accounting, human behavior and counseling while opening his first business.
Williamson’s campaign focuses on:
More of an emphasis on vocational trade learning
Reinstating business regulations
Protecting parent’s rights
|Race
|Election Year
|Election Level
|Election Type
|Delaware Governor - Republican Primary
|2024
|State
|Primary
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Mike Ramone
|0.0%
|
|0
|Jerry Price
|0.0%
|
|0
|Bobby Williamson
|0.0%
|
|0
|(0%) precincts reporting
Updated