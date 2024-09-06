Bobby Williamson

Williamson graduated from Seaford School District and the Sussex Tech Vocational School. He continued his education through apprenticeship classes while working full-time and received a Master’s Certification. 

He continued his education through courses in accounting, human behavior and counseling while opening his first business. 

Williamson’s campaign focuses on:

  • More of an emphasis on vocational trade learning

  • Reinstating business regulations

  • Protecting parent’s rights

Updated

