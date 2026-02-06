Carlisle Fire Company to hold ice rescue training at Abbotts Mill Pond

MILFORD, Del. - The Carlisle Fire Company and neighboring fire companies will hold their annual ice rescue training Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Abbotts Mill Pond.
The training will begin at 9 a.m. and is being offered to local first responders, according to the Carlisle Fire Company. The goal of the training is to ensure responders can act quickly and efficiently during high-risk situations on local waterways.
Fire officials are asking the public to stay off the ice and out of the pond during the training. Holes cut in the ice for training purposes will weaken the frozen surface, the fire company said.
Anyone with questions or concerns may contact Fire Chief Brennon A. Fountain at 302-422-8001.