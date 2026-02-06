Carlisle Fire Company to hold ice rescue training at Abbotts Mill Pond

Weather Alert

...EXTREME COLD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO NOON EST SUNDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Extreme Cold Warning, dangerously cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero expected. For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, and southern New Jersey. * WHEN...For the Extreme Cold Warning, from 6 AM Saturday to noon EST Sunday. For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM to 9 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High winds potentially leading to power outages combined with extremely cold conditions could be very dangerous! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Dress in layers including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside. If you do not have heat in your home or lack shelter, you can call 211 for assistance locating appropriate shelter from the cold. &&