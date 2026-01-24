Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow with mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations between 4 and 6 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Delaware Beaches and Inland Sussex Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour during Sunday morning, then the snow mixes with and changes to sleet and freezing rain then to a period of plain rain Sunday afternoon and evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&