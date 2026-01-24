...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 1 PM
EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow with mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
and sleet accumulations between 4 and 6 inches and ice
accumulations around one tenth of an inch.
* WHERE...Delaware Beaches and Inland Sussex Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 1 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour
during Sunday morning, then the snow mixes with and changes to
sleet and freezing rain then to a period of plain rain Sunday
afternoon and evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&