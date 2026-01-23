...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 7 below expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware,
northeast Maryland, central, northern, and southern New Jersey,
and southeast Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero could result
in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Frostbite and
hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these
temperatures. Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with
prolonged exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
If you do not have heat in your home or lack shelter, you can call
211 for assistance locating appropriate shelter from the cold.
