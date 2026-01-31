...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO NOON EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level
expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...Sussex County Delaware.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to noon EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most
vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along
inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding may linger near
the times of high tide through Monday. The highest water
levels and greatest impacts are forecast to occur during the
Sunday morning high tide, when isolated Moderate coastal flood
impacts are possible along the back bays. Ice from the back
bays could get pushed onshore during high tide, and flood
waters could freeze on roadways, further complicating impacts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is
expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road
closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood.
Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal
flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The
water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting
yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to
costly repairs.
Visit the National Water Prediction Service at
https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and
flood impact information for your local tide gauge.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
31/07 AM 5.2 0.5 0.4 None
31/08 PM 4.4 -0.2 1.0 None
01/08 AM 6.9 2.2 2.1 Minor
01/08 PM 5.4 0.8 1.8 None
02/09 AM 6.4 1.8 1.6 Minor
02/09 PM 5.3 0.7 1.5 None
&&