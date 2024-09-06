Debbie joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Norfolk State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. She entered the military as a second Lieutenant and by the time she retired, after 25 years of service, Debbie had become a full Colonel.
Harrington’s first legislative task force was aimed at reshaping education for visually impaired students. She is the second Vice Chair of the Democratic Party, first Vice Chair of Delaware State University Board of Trustees, board member for the Early College School, member of Board of Examiners of Psychologists and the Vice Chair of Middletown Police Advisory Board.
Harrington’s campaign focuses on:
Climate change/Clean energy
Veterans
Housing
Education
Mental health
People with disabilities
|Race
|Election Year
|Election Level
|Election Type
|Delaware Lt. Governor - Democratic Primary
|2024
|State
|Primary
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Kyle Evans Gay
|0.0%
|
|0
|Debbie Harrington
|0.0%
|
|0
|Sherry Dorsey Walker
|0.0%
|
|0
|(0%) precincts reporting
Updated