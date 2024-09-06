Debbie Harrington

Debbie joined the U.S. Army after graduating from Norfolk State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology. She entered the military as a second Lieutenant and by the time she retired, after 25 years of service, Debbie had become a full Colonel. 

Harrington’s first legislative task force was aimed at reshaping education for visually impaired students. She is the second Vice Chair of the Democratic Party, first Vice Chair of Delaware State University Board of Trustees, board member for the Early College School, member of Board of Examiners of Psychologists and the Vice Chair of Middletown Police Advisory Board.

Harrington’s campaign focuses on:

  • Climate change/Clean energy

  • Veterans

  • Housing

  • Education

  • Mental health

  • People with disabilities

RaceElection YearElection LevelElection Type
Delaware Lt. Governor - Democratic Primary 2024StatePrimary
Candidates Pct. Votes
Delaware Lt. Governor - Democratic Primary Kyle Evans Gay 0.0%
0
Delaware Lt. Governor - Democratic Primary Debbie Harrington 0.0%
0
Delaware Lt. Governor - Democratic Primary Sherry Dorsey Walker 0.0%
0
(0%) precincts reporting
Updated

