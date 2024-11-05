Dr. Jon M. Andes will take the Worcester County Board of Education District 3 seat after winning Tuesday's election.
Andes won with 54.12 percent, totaling 2,220 votes.
With nearly 50 years of experience in public education, Andes has a long-standing record of service, including his tenure as superintendent of Worcester County Public Schools from 1996 to 2012. Currently a professor at Salisbury University, Andes says he will prioritize student safety, effective teacher recruitment and maintaining small class sizes.