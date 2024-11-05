Elena McComas is victorious in the race for the Worcester County Board of Education District 5 seat on Tuesday.
McComas secured the win with 54.33 percent of the vote, leaving her with 2,050 votes.
A seasoned board member, McComas has spent over seven years supporting the district and brings 25 years of experience as a biology teacher to her role. Known for her leadership during the pandemic, she played a key part in keeping schools open and ensuring students had access to essential technology.
McComas’s priorities for her next term include fostering academic excellence, supporting educators and ensuring parental involvement in school decision-making.
"I love kids and education and want to continue helping our outstanding school district," McComas stated.
She emphasizes her passion for education and commitment to the district, noting that maintaining smaller class sizes is crucial to student success.