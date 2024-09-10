Cynthia Green, who has represented Bridgeville, Ellendale, Greenwood, Lincoln, Milford and Milton in Sussex County Council since she was elected in 2020, lost the Republican Primary on Tuesday night to Steve McCarron.
Green had worked as the elected Register of Wills for 10 years before being elected to County Council.
McCarron, a Bridgeville native, has experience in business, agriculture and politics. He has volunteered with the Bridgeville Volunteer Fire Company for over 30 years and was the previous president and chief engineer at the fire company. McCarron has also previously been a town commissioner and the Woodbridge School Board president. He has 20 years of experience in the poultry and vegetable industry.
McCarron now owns AMP electric, an electrical contracting company, and two restaurants.
McCarron’s campaign focuses on:
- Opposing tax increases
- Affordable housing
- Maintaining agriculture