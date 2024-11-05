Incumbent State Rep. Jeff Hilovsky wins the Delaware House of Representatives District 4 race Tuesday, which encompasses the greater Long Neck area. Hilovsky won with 10,529 votes, according to unofficial results from the Delaware Department of Elections. His Democratic opponent Gregg Lindner ended with 7,629 votes.
Hilovsky is a retired optometrist and Air Force veteran. He has committed to addressing state challenges through legislative work on community-centered issues, drawing from his medical, military and civic experience. His platform includes enhancing healthcare accessibility, supporting families and ensuring fiscal responsibility in Delaware.
Key highlights from his first term include sponsoring legislation requiring financial literacy education for students and efforts to bring a medical school to Delaware. He now enters his second term.