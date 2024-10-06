SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Efforts are moving forward to establish Delaware's first medical school, with a focus on addressing the state's healthcare needs, particularly in underserved areas like Sussex County. Delaware is currently one of only four states without a medical school, a situation that local officials and healthcare leaders are working to change.
State lawmakers, including Rep. Jeff Hilovsky, sponsored House Concurrent Resolution 160 (HCR 160), which calls for forming a Steering Group. This group, consisting of healthcare organizations, educational institutions, government officials, and community leaders, will guide the planning and implementation of the initiative to bring a medical school to Sussex County.
“Before HCR 160 was written, the Sussex Economic Development Action Committee (SEDAC) had already commissioned a feasibility study on this issue,” said Rep. Hilovsky. “Their report found that establishing a branch campus of an existing osteopathic medical program in Sussex County was both necessary and feasible.”
Hilovksy's team says with a rapidly growing and aging population, Sussex County faces a significant physician shortage and healthcare access challenges. Establishing a medical school in the region is seen as a crucial step in alleviating these issues.
"SEDAC's efforts towards achieving this goal are continuing," Rep. Hilovsky said. "The group's medical school committee, led by Chairman Chris Weeks and George Beckerman, is holding a meeting this month to bring the leaders of Beebe Medical Center, Bayhealth Medical Center, and Tidal Health Care together with top officials from Pennsylvania College of Osteopathic Medicine."
The feasibility study found that while a full, independent four-year medical school may not be sustainable in Sussex County due to a lack of clinical teaching sites, a branch campus of an existing osteopathic medical program is feasible.