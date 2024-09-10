John Whalen III wins the Delaware Republican Primary for U.S. Congress. As of 10 p.m., he leads opponent Donyale Hall by about 10 percentage points, with 19,472 votes to 15,462. The two were vying for the state's lone seat in Congress, which is being vacated by current Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is running for U.S. Senate.
In 1977, Whalen was appointed to the Delaware Department of Public Safety, Division of State Police where he served for 20 years. In those 20 years, Whalen served as a road trooper and shift supervisor. He served in the K-9 unit, robbery squad and the F.B.I. joint violent crimes fugitive task force.
After retiring from the police force, Whalen formed a residential construction company where he built houses throughout Sussex County for over 22 years. Whalen currently resides in Millsboro.
His campaign focuses on illegal immigration and the economy. He will face current Delaware Sen. Sarah McBride in November.